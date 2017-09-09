Oyedeji Praises D’Tigers After Narrow AfroBasket Win Over CIV

By Johnny Edward:

Former D’Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji has praised the team’s resilience in their opening day win at the 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship in Tunisia and Senegal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Defending champions D’Tigers defeated Cote d’Ivoire 78-77 on Friday night with captain Ike Diogu starring in the win.

Oyedeji told Completesportnigeria.com that the team showed character by recovering from an early setback to win.

“They did well putting up a good fight to secure a great win. This will give them confidence to face Mali,” Oyedeji told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The reigning champions will face Mali, who have a superior head-to-head record over Nigeria, in their next game on Saturday (today) in Tunisia.