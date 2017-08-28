Ozil Begs Arsenal Fans After Liverpool Disgrace, Vows To Bounce Back

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has offered apologies to the club’s supporters following the team’s humbling 4-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool Sunday evening.

Ozil had an average game as the Reds ran riot with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

Ozil on Sunday night left a message for the fans of the club on his Instagram account:

“Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I’m also very disappointed about today’s game 😠.

“We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt.

“Usually I’m too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don’t want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB (Germany) Team.

“Nevertheless… Gunners, I’m sorry – especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment 👊🏼 #LFCvAFC @arsenal.”

Arsenal”s next game after the international break is a league fixture against Bournemouth on September 9.