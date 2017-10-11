Ozil Set To Extend Contract At Arsenal

Mesut Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has confirmed that talks between Arsenal and the player are ongoing, and claimed that negotiations are positive between both parties.

Ozil is yet to sign a contract extension at Arsenal with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Inter Milan and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the former Real Madrid star, however his £350,000-a-week wage demands are a stumbling block.

Also, Chile star Alexis Sanchez is yet to extend his contract with the FA Cup holders amid interest from Manchester City.

Speaking to Turkish outlet Fanatik about his client’s situation, Sogut said: “Ozil wants to play another two-three years in the Premier League.

“Talks with Arsenal are ongoing regarding a new deal, what I can say right now is that negotiations are going well.”

Ozil has struggled for fitness since the beginning of this season, appearing in a handful of games for Arsenal.

