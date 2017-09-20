Paralympics Body Postpones World Championship Over Mexico Earthquake

The International Paralympic Committe on Wednesday announced the postponement of the 2017 World Para Swimming and World Para Powerlifting Championships which were due to begin in Mexico City on 30 September following Tuesday’s earthquake in the country.

Over 200 people have been killed after the earthquake struck late Tuesday night, measuring a devastating 7.1 on the Richter scale.

Around 1,400 athletes, officials and staff including a contigent from Nigeria were due to be in Mexico City for the 2017 Para Sport Festival between 30 September and 6 October.

“Following the terrible earthquake our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the people of Mexico at this time,” the IPC website quotes Andrew Parsons, IPC President on Wednesday.

“The tragic loss of life and devastation caused is heart breaking to see and our deepest sympathies are with all those involved.

“As a result of this tragedy, we are in full agreement that the immediate focus of the Mexican authorities should be on prioritising recovery and rebuilding for the Mexican people and not organising two major international sport events.

“Therefore, we have agreed with the Local Organising Committee and City of Mexico government to postpone the upcoming World Championships in Para swimming and Para powerlifting until further notice.

“I know the postponement of both Championships will be disappointing news to all the athletes who were set to take part, however these are unique circumstances and quite simply this is the right thing to do at the moment.

“Our immediate priority now is to work with the team delegations currently in Mexico City to ensure their safe departure. We will then assess whether we can reorganise these Championships in the near future in Mexico City or seek alternatives.”

