Pascal: Rohr Not Taking Algeria, Argentina Clashes Lightly

By Bamidele Boluwaji: A top official of the Super Eagles has informed Complete Sports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the international friendly match against Argentina are very crucial to the team’s manager, Gernot Rohr.

Patrick Pascal, who is the General Co-ordinator of the Super Eagles, spoke to Complete Sports ahead of their departure to Morocco where they will camp before moving to Algeria for the World Cup qualifier.

“We are taking the match against Algeria as if we have not qualified for the World Cup and that is the mentality of coach Gernot Rohr, which has also been made clear to the players he invited for the match,” Pascal told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Rohr has told us that the game is very crucial to him, the team and Nigeria as a nation and we are all working towards victory in the encounter.”

Pascal also spoke on the international friendly against Argentina, four days after the Algeria match.

“Personally, I am happy that we are playing a tough team like Argentina which will help us to know the area we really need to work on in our team,” Paschal said.

“We have played Argentina before but this game is special because it is coming under a new coach, who needs to know the strengths of his team before the World Cup and for any serious coach, a match like this will go a long way in helping to prepare the players for the World Cup.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.