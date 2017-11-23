Pascal: Super Eagles Not Bothered By Drop In FIFA Ranking

4

Pascal: Super Eagles Not Bothered By Drop In FIFA Ranking

By Adeboye Amosu:
Super Eagles co-ordinator Patrick Pascal is unperturbed despite the team faring poorly in the latest FIFA world rankings, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.
The three-time African champions dropped nine places from 41st to 50th position in the latest ranking released by the world soccer ruling body on Thursday.
The team is also ranked in the eighth position in Africa behind countries like Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo Democratic Republic, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Cameroon.
It came as a shock to many following the Super Eagles’ impressive showing during the last international break during which the team played out a 1-1 draw against Algeria and recorded a 4-2 win against Argentina.
“I don’t read any meaning to the new rankings. For me, we should continue to do well on the pitch and the reward will surely come at the right time,” the former Super Eagles and Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan player told Completesportsnigeria. com.
“I expect us to do better next month and in the subsequent ones. We have a young team that is full of quality players and I don’t see any reason why we will not be ranked among the best in the next few months.”
The Super Eagles are one of the five teams that will represent Africa at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Super Eagles Drop To 67th In FIFA Rankings
  2. Super Eagles Drop In FIFA Ranking; Argentina Stay Put, South Africa Slip
  3. Nigeria’s Super Eagles Drop To 45 In New FIFA Ranking
  4. Nigeria Drop Nine Places In FIFA Ranking, Now Below Benin!
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 4
  • Gideon Valour 3 hours

    We can easily beat these african teams ahead of us

    Reply
  • John Iyotor 3 hours

    The ranking is inconsequencial.Even if Nigeria wins the World Cup,she will still be ranked the least in world by FIFA.

    Reply
  • MOSES 1 hour

    OMO NA WA O WETIN FIFA THEY TAKE CALCULATE THIS RANKING SELF….

    SEE MA TA..HMM

    Reply
  • dohdohsky 40 mins

    Complete Sports, please help us make findings into the criteria for the FIFA ranking.
    I believe many soccer enthusiasts like me would be grateful and appreciative of it.
    Gracias!

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *