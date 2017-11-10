Pascal: Super Eagles Taking Algeria Game Very Seriously

By Dare Esan in Constantine: Former Nigeria international and a member of the Super Eagles crew Patrick Pascal says the game against Algeria is more than a dead-rubber game.

The Eagles will round off their Group N FIFA 2018 World Cup against Algeria in Constantine.

But Pascal said the team is in Algeria for business.

“Inside the camp everybody is serious about the match. For us to come down from Nigeria to Algeria we spent about three says in Morocco, that’s to show you that we are very serious about the match,” Pascal told Completesportsnigeria.com here in Constantine.

“Some of the players did not even have time to showcase themselves. I think now is an opportunity for them to show that yes they deserve to be part of the team.

“So for us we don’t think the match is a friendly match. The FIFA ranking is there to focus on and we know the importance of that. Everybody is very serious about the match.”

Pascal stated that coach Gernot Rohr has informed the players to know that preparation for the World Cup has started.

“The coach is going to manage what he has on the ground. The most important thing is that we have qualified but the coach told the players that because we have qualified doesn’t mean we are here to embarrass ourselves,” Pascal added.

“We want to show 100 per cent performance. It is a way of building the team towards the World Cup because if we check we don’t have much time to play international friendlies. So these matches will be part of the preparation towards the World Cup.

“So the coach is very keen about having a very good result so he will motivate the team towards our success.”

And commenting on the impact of Rohr has made since taking over, Pascal said: “Rohr is a coach that goes back to what happened in a previous game and tries to build from there. He is not a type of person that does not games take for the fun of it. He is very serious about the job.

“It is a very good opportunity for anybody to work with the talent we have and showcase himself as a coach and also for the future.”

