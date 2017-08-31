Perez Returns To Deportivo On Loan From Arsenal

Spanish striker Lucas Perez has returned to Deportivo La Coruna on a loan deal from Arsenal.

Perez’s move was announced on Arsenal’s official website on Thursday.

The 28-year-old only joined Arsenal last season, scoring just one goal in 11 Premier League appearances.

He was part of the Arsenal team that won last season’s Emirates Cup.

“Lucas Perez has rejoined Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna on loan for the 2017/18 season,” a statement on Arsenal’s website reads.

“Lucas returns to Deportivo, where he enjoyed a prolific campaign in 2015/16, equalling a club record for goals scored in successive games.

“Among the highlights of Lucas’s time with us last season are his wonderful volley away to Bournemouth in January and his hat-trick in our Champions’ League victory over Basel.

“The 28 year-old has netted a total of seven times for the club in 21 appearances to date.

“We all wish Lucas well for his time with Deportivo this coming season.

“The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”