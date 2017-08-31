MORE PHOTOS: Indomitable Lions’ Arrival In Uyo Thursday

By Kayode Ogundare ‎(pics by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Here are more photos about the arrival of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon‎ this afternoon in Uyo for the long-anticipated first leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles on Friday, September 4.

The Cameroonians did not waste time on arrival at their ‎Davok Suites Hotel in Uyo as they were eager to have their first and only training session at the match venue, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium before the D-day.

The team led by Hugo Broos swiftly took delivery of the rooms they had booked at Davok Suites and left for the stadium‎.

The Cameroonians came with their own food stuffs and othe‎r edibles as they are determined to be on their own throughout their short stay in Nigeria. They had rejected Ibom Hotel and booked their choice accommodation at Davok Suites.