MORE PHOTOS: Indomitable Lions’ Arrival In Uyo Thursday

By Kayode Ogundare (pics by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:
Here are more photos about the arrival of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon this afternoon in Uyo for the long-anticipated first leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles on Friday, September 4.
The Cameroonians did not waste time on arrival at their Davok Suites Hotel in Uyo as they were eager to have their first and only training session at the match venue, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium before the D-day.
The team led by Hugo Broos swiftly took delivery of the rooms they had booked at Davok Suites and left for the stadium.
The Cameroonians came with their own food stuffs and other edibles as they are determined to be on their own throughout their short stay in Nigeria. They had rejected Ibom Hotel and booked their choice accommodation at Davok Suites.
COMMENTS