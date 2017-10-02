[Photos] Inside The Marcel Dessailly-Owned Facility Where Zambia Are Training For Super Eagles Clash

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

The Chipolopolo of Zambia may have missed a chance to go to Europe to prepare ahead of the World Cup qualifying game against Nigeria but settled for the next best thing when they choose to camp and train in neighbouring Ghana and at a facility owned by former France captain Marcel Dessailly.

The facility, located in the East Legon area of the capital on a large expanse of land has adequate facilities of international standard which could aid in preparing any team for a major championship.

Named the Lizzy Sports Complex, after Dessaily’s mother, the complex boasts of one 11-aside football pitch and three 5-aside astroturf pitches which are all in perfect conditions for playing football.

It also has a semi- olympic sized swimming pool and another one for children. There are also a multi-purpose court for a standard basketball and volleyball court as well as five changing rooms.

