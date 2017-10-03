[Photos] See Complete Sports Exclusive Pictures Of Zambia Training On Tuesday In Ghana

0

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

Zambia intensified preparations for next Saturday’s make or mar World Cup qualifying game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria with another grueling training session at their Lizzy Sports Complex training ground on Tuesday morning.

18 players where involved as captain and first-choice goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene trained separately on the sidelines.

Completesportsnigeria.com brings you exclusive pictures from the training session.

 

     

