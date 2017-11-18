PHOTOS As Serena Williams Gets Married Amid Fanfare

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and the father of her Alexis Ohanian have gotten married. The two were joined together in matrimony on Friday at the Contemporary Art Center in New Orleans, in a ceremony that drew a guest list of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé,Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Colton Haynes, Venus Williams tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki, and Anna Wintour.

The most successful tennis player in the Open era with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena wore a magnificent wedding dress reportedly worth $2.6 million.

According to reports, each table at the reception was named after one of Serena’s record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and guests took home replicas of her trophies as party souvenir. Members of the famous 1990s soul band New Edition played some of their hit songs during the reception. This wedding of great fanfare follows a great year for social media platform Reddit co-founder Ohanian, 34 and Serena, 36. On September 1, they welcomed a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born less than a year after the couple announced their engagement (on Reddit) late last December.

