PHOTOS: Super Eagles Fly Over Chipolopolo To Russia 2018 World Cup

The Super Eagles defeated Zambia’s Chipolopolo 1-0 on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s GANIYU YUSUF captured the best moments of the match and the happenings around the game. Here are some of the photographs…

