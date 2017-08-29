In Pictures: Inside The Super Eagles 5-Star Ibom Le Meridien Hotel

By Kayode Ogundare. Pics by Ganiyu Yusuf in Uyo

The Nigerian Football Federation has not spared any expense at making the Super Eagles ready for the battle against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by camping the national team at the prestigious Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort.

The hotel and golf resort, 45 minute drive from the Uyo International airport and located amidst rich palm forest vegetation prides itself as Nigeria’s first international luxury resort.

Set on 174 hectares of land, it has a world-class 18-hole golf course where guests can play a round or two.

With this level of comfort, the Super Eagles are motivated to beat the Lions of Cameroon on Friday.