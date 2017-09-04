PICTURES: Lions’ Final Training Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

0

PICTURES: Lions’ Final Training Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

Report and photos by Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions had their final training session on Sunday evening at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo here in Yaounde before tonight’s World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The two teams will clash at the same stadium from 6pm tonight after Nigeria won the first meeting 4-0 in Uyo on Friday.

Before the session, which started from 4.30pm and ended around 6pm, the team held a press conference with coach Hugo Broos and midfielder Sebastian Siani.

Forward Eric Choupo-Moting, who is out of the match following his injury in Uyo, did not train with his colleague, instead working on an exercise bike by the sidelines.

Completesportsnigeria.com took some pictures of the training session and the press conference…

