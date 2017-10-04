PICTURES: Moses, Balogun, Mikel, Ighalo, 21 Other Eagles Train Wednesday For Zambia

Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Moses Simon and Chigozie Awaziem all joined their colleagues on Wednesday as the Super Eagles held their second training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium practice pitch in Uyo in preparation for Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

Coach Gernot Rohr had all his 25 invited players available as he plotted Zambia’s fall under light rain on Wednesday evening.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s GANIYU YUSUF captured the best moments in these photographs…

