By Kayode Ogundare (Pictures by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Nigeria blasted the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in the highly anticipated first leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday evening.

Completesportsnigeria.com‘s award-winning ace photographer Ganiyu Yusuf caught the 90-minute action-packed match on camera.

