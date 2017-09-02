EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Stade Omnisport In Great Condition For Super Eagles

Report and photos by Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Indomitable Lions might have been humiliated by the Super Eagles in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday, but the Cameroonians are laying a ‘green carpet for the Nigerians ahead of Monday’s return leg here in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Completesportsnigeria.com had exclusive access to the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo main bowl on Friday and took some pictures of the near-perfect state of the pitch and the stands.

The 45,000-capacity stadium has four sections, with only one fully covered, but the entire ground is in sparkling condition.

The stadium, built in 1972, hosted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in December, which the Super Falcons of Nigeria incidentally won by beating Cameroon in the final.

The stadium is also billed to host big matches during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations if Cameroon is allowed to host the event.

Here are some pictures of the lush green pitch as well as the training pitch awaiting the Super Eagles…