[Pictures] Super Eagles Ahmed Musa Spotted, Mobbed By Fans At Eid Prayers

By Kayode Ogundare (Pics: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa was the cynosure of all eyes as he was mobbed by enthusistic fans when he went to observe the Sallh prayers at the University of Uyo Eid Praying Ground.

With few hours before the mega World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, Musa and Shehu Abdulahi were spotted at the Eid ground alongside coach Salisu Yusuf and Super Eagles Video Analyst Nabil Trabelsi.

The players and coaches, as well as NFF Vice-Chairman Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the NFF Referees Committe Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, and NFF Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi were among prominent football people captured by the camera lens of completesportsnigeria.com ace photographer Ganiyu Yusuf as they joined the Muslim faithful to pray.

There was however no major incident as Musa was allowed to go after posing for photographs with some of the fans who had also come to pray.

The Leicester City of England forward is expected to play a part in the game against the Indomitable Lions at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.