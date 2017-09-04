PICTURES: Super Eagles Arrive, Train In Yaounde

Report and photos by Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Super Eagles arrived here in Yaounde on Sunday for Monday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

The team got to their five-star Hilton Yaounde base at around 3.15pm and had their one and only training session at the match venue, the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo from around 6pm under floodlights.

Before the training session, head coach Gernot and captain Mikel Obi had a short press conference that last for about 12 minutes.

Completesportsnigeria.com presents images from the arrival, press conference and training…