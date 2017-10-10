Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, according to the official website of the NFF, will oversee his first meeting as chairman of the Organizing Committee for Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 in Cairo.

Pinnick was elected into the Executive Committee of CAF the Confederation and and his headship of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations marks the first time the committee is not headed by the CAF President.

Top on the agenda of the meeting is the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Pinnick and his team will deliberate on the audit company to be appointed for auditing of the facilities put in place by the Local Organising Committee in Cameroon and when the company will visit that country.

The 1st Vice President of the Committee is South Africa FA boss, Dr. Danny Jordaan while Zimbabwe FA boss, Dr. Philip Chiyangwa is the 2nd Vice President.

