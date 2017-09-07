Pinnick: I’ll Get Abraham To Switch From England To Nigeria

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Nigeria Footbal Federation President Amaju Pinnick is still intent on persuading Swansea City teenager Tammy Abraham to play for the Super Eagles rather than England senior team.

Pinnick told BBC Sport he has a close relationship with Abraham’s father and he is hoping he can help with his bid.

“We are working on getting Abraham, Tammy is like my son. His father and I grew up in the same neighbourhood,” Pinnick said.

“So when they talk about him, I just laugh because I know what to do.”

Pinnick believes that the performance of the Super Eagles can persuade players of Nigerian descent to return home to play for the country in the future.

“You take a first look at the team and you see players like William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi, Kelechi Iheanacho and now we have Aina as well,” Pinnick added.

“I believe we are so blessed and that this team will cause a big stir in Russia, and if not in Russia, in Qatar in five years’ time.”

Abraham, 19, who was born to Nigerian parents, has already played for England in the U-21 category but can still make the decision to switch to the Eagles because he is yet to play for the England senior team.

Last season, Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 games on loan at Championship club Bristol City.