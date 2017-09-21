The Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has claimed that Nigeria is closer to securing the services of Chelsea FC of England forward Tammy Abraham.

Swansea City loanee Abraham is eligible to play for the Super Eagles having never played for the Three Lions.

Pinnick told the Thenff.com that his meeting with Abraham, who has represented England at U-16, U-17 and U-21s, and his agent Neil Fewills was fruitful.

“Most recently, there was a meeting with Tammy, which Tammy’s agent Neil Fewills also attended. It was a useful meeting, and I can say the talks are at an appreciable level now and all is looking good,” Pinnick told thenff.com.

“Tammy is like a son to me, because his father was my childhood friend. I believe he is a good prospect for the Super Eagles and the effort is well worth it.”

Abraham has scored one goal in five matches for Swansea in the English Premier League this season.

