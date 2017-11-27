Pinnick: New Super Falcons Coach Will Soon Arrive, Nigeria Can Win Women’s World Cup

By James Agberebi: Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the new Super Falcons foreign coach will be in Nigeria to sign a contract next week, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Pinnick, who however did not mention the name of the new foreign coach, stated this at the launching ceremony of short code *1945# for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup in Lagos on Monday.

Since former Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi’s contract was terminated, the Super Falcons have been been without a coach.

But Pinnick said the NFF are ready to give the Super Falcons all the best in order to succeed just like the Super Eagles.

“I remember Shehu Dikko came to me and said we must make sure we look for money. We must make sure we interface with the government in making sure we don’t owe the players anything,” Pinnick said.

“Forget that the players earn huge salaries, they have responsibilities in Nigeria. They see what is going on and they don’t want to be part of failures after their playing days we must encourage them. Those were the words of Shehu Dikko.

“And of course we interfaced with the government and thankfully they responded from A to Z. At that point the Super Eagles was our focus, it doesn’t mean we are neglecting the Super Falcons. No, we didn’t. We needed to build a brand and a super brand at that time was the Super Eagles. Today we are happy to achieve that. Within the next 10 days a contract will be signed for a foreign coach who is coming to Nigeria by next week.

“The same thing we have done for the Super Eagles is the same thing we will do for the Super Falcons. We are tired of making our presence only at the World Cup, we want to win the women’s World Cup. Other African countries are catching up with us. Ghana, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea. We need to tell them we are still the giants of Africa in women’s football.”

He went on to dismiss reports that the NFF have abandoned the Super Falcons, stating they are very much as important as the Super Eagles.

He added: “Please the Super Falcons should know that we have not neglect them. At that point we needed to focus on what to bring joy to Nigerians and that’s what we did what we did. So they should forgive us, they are our children, they are our wards, we are happy we have a beautiful relation with them but stay tuned for the Super Falcons.”

