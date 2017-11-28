Pinnick: Why NFF Gave Rohr New Two-Year Contract

“We have decided to confront head-on any possible area of conflict or controversy, and fully resolve each and every possible friction point well ahead of the competition,” Pinnick was quoted in a media statement released by the Nigerian Football Federation on Tuesday.

“After signing the agreement on payment to the team from expected FIFA income, the next stage was to take care of the Technical Adviser. He has done very well and does not need to go into the World Cup uncertain of his future.”