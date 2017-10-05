Pinnick: Super Eagles Must Be Ruthless Vs Zambia

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has urged the Super Eagles to be calm and clinical in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Zambia.

Nigeria have not lost to Zambia in a competitive football match at senior level in 32 years and Pinnick remains confident the streak will continue.

On match day 1 in Ndola, the Super Eagles beat Zambia 2-1 last year.

“The tendency is for teams to get uptight and tense for this kind of match. I have spoken to them and the approach should be to take full control from the beginning and take the chances that come without being too anxious,” Pinnick told the NFF’s official website.

“We defeated the African champions, Cameroon, by maintaining focus and with the team imposing their game and taking the chances that came their way. That should be the approach for Saturday.”

The qualifier against Zambia will kick off at 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

