Pirlo Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Former Italian international Andrea Pirlo has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

Pirlo, 38, made the announcement on his verified Twitter handle.

The midfielder played his last game for New York City FC coming on as a 90th minute substitute in the MLS playoffs against Colombus Crew on Sunday.

“Last match in MLS. As my time in NYFC comes to an end I would like to say few words,” Pi

“I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city.

“Thank you to the amazing supporters, thank you to the coaching staff and everybody that work behind the scene, thank you to my teammates.

“Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end but my journey as a football player as well, that is why I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family and my children for the support and love they always give me.

“Every team that I had the honor to play for, every teammate I have been pleased to play alongside, all the people that made my career such incredible.

“And last but not least, all the fans around the world that always showed me support.

“You will always be on my side and in my heart.”

Pirlo played for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus in Serie A.

He won the 2003 and 2007 UEFA Champions League during his time with AC Milan.

At international level, he was a member of the Italian side that won the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

