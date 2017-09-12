PL 2: Leicester City U-23s Coach Hails Iheanacho, Others For West Ham Win

Leicester City U-23s Head Coach Steve Beaglehole has hailed the contribution of Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho and other senior players in their 3-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League 2 game on Monday night.

Iheanacho along with other senior Leicester City players like Robert Huth, Vicente Iborra, Yohan Benalouane and Eldin Jakupović were instrumental in the win against the Hammers’ side.

Iheanacho opened scoring before goals from Iborra and George Thomas secured the win for Leicester.

Reflecting on the game, Beaglehole expressed delight after seeing the impact that the more experienced players had on the younger ones in his squad, with everyone delivering confident performances.

“It would have been a perfect night if it was 3-0. That was one of our objectives, to keep a clean sheet,” Beaglehole told Leicester City TV.

“There is always something, but it would have been a perfect performance. I was disappointed with the goal. Having said that, the positives far outweigh the negatives.

“They were three great goals and the attitude of the senior players was terrific.

“It was terrific to see Kelechi and Vinny [Iborra], they both look like quality recruitments. They both looked real quality players and needed the game for fitness.

“We got a lot out of it because our young players have learnt a lot from playing within that framework of the team,” he added.

“It doesn’t always do that. Under-23s coaches will tell you that sometimes you can have too much experience out there and it doesn’t work that way, but tonight it did.

“The experience that the senior players had brought a calmness to the team.”

Up next for Leicester U-23s is a tough clash against Arsenal at Meadow Park on Friday.