Plateau Chase Double; Akwa, IfeanyiUbah, Sunshine Vie For CAF Ticket In Aiteo Cup

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United are storming the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo today (Wednesday) to take on Akwa Starlets in the Round of 16 clash of the Aiteo Cup eager to win and inch closer to completing a domestic double, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Plateau United beat MFM to the NPFL title on the final day of the season last Saturday after they thrashed Enugu Rangers at the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos.

The last time a team won the double in Nigerian Football was in 2005 when Enyimba International of Aba achieved that feat winning their fourth NPFL title and their first ever Nigerian FA Cup.

Kennedy Boboye’s Plateau United side hope to become the second team to emulate this feat, but they advance to the quarter-finals at the expense of Akwa Starlets and reach the final of Aiteo Cup to clinch it.

Also in Uyo, NPFL fourth placed team Akwa United will host Shooting Stars of Ibadan in a crunch Aiteo Cup clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Aiteo Cup is the only opportunity remaining this term for big spenders Akwa United to clinch a CAF Confederations Cup ticket.

At the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium in Nnewi, Heartland FC face a daunting task against title holders FC Ifeanyiubah in a South East derby, while Ngwa FC will host Sunshine Stars in Umuahia, Abia State.

In other Aiteo Cup round of 16 fixtures, Osun United will battle El-Kanemi Babes while Unicem Rovers host ABS FC in Calabar .

Ekiti United will face Katsina United Feeders for a place in the quarter-finals while FC Abuja will take on Niger Tornadoes.

Aiteo Cup Fixtures For Men

FC Abuja Vs Niger Tornadoes

Akwa Starlets Vs Plateau United

Ngwa FC Vs Sunshine Stars

Osun United Vs El-Kanemi Babes

Unicem Rovers Vs ABS FC

Akwa United Vs Shooting Stars

Ekiti United Vs Katsina Utd Feeders

FC IfeanyiUbah Vs Heartland FC