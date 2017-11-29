Plateau United, Enyimba Clash In Super Six Opener

By Adeboye Amosu:‎ Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, will face Enyimba in the opening fixture of the Super Six competition on Monday December 11 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Aiteo Federation Cup champions, Akwa United and MFM FC will clash in the in other opening day fixture.

According to the fixture schedule released by the League Management Company on Wednesday, the two clubs will compete in Group A of the competition along with the home- based Super Eagles.

Hosts Kano Pillars are the other team in Group B along with Akwa United and MFM.

The first placed teams in the two groups will qualify for the final which will be decided on Sunday, December 17.

Rivers United won the last edition of the competition in Enugu.

