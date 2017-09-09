Plateau United Are NPFL Champions; 3SC, ABS Relegated; Okpotu Wins Golden Boot

By James Agberebi:

Plateau United of Jos have been crowned champions of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League following their 2-0 win against former champions Rangers on the final matchday of the season in Jos on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It is Plateau United’s first ever Nigerian league title in their history.

Plateau United needed an outright win to guarantee the title irrespective of what MFM played away to El-Kanemi Warriors, and they deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute through Emeka Umeh.

And in the 85th minute, Benjamin Turba made sure of the win by making it 2-0 to Plateau United.

The win saw Plateau finish the season on 66 points and will represent Nigeria at next season’s CAF Champions League.

In Maiduguri, title contenders MFM could not wrest top spot from Plateau as they lost 2-1 to El-Kanemi Warriors.

Ibrahim Babangida opened scoring for El-Kanemi as early as the sixth minute but Stanley Okorom gave MFM hope by converting a 37th minute penalty.

But two minutes into added time, Yahuza Bala scored what proved to be the winner as he got on the score sheet for El-Kanemi.

The defeat means MFM maintained second position on 62 points and alongside Plateau, will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

In Calabar, Enyimba confirmed their third place finish and qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup with a 1-0 win against Katsina United.

Stephen Chukwude’s 10th minute goal was enough to give Enyimba the win.

The win took Enyimba’s points tally for the season to 61.

At the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, Shooting Stars could not get the needed win as they lost 2-0 to Niger Tornadoes thereby suffering relegation.

A goal in each half from Babawo Ibrahim and Ebenezer Odeyemi in the 12th and 60th minutes sealed 3SC’s fate.

The Fatai Amoo-led side ended the season 17th and on 50 points.

In Lafia, ABS were edged 2-1 by Nasarawa United and joined 3SC, Gombe United and Remo Stars as the four relegated teams.

And in Uyo Akwa United thrashed Kano Pillars 3-0 to finish fourth on the log on 60 points.

Musa Newman, Christian Pyagbara and Michael Ibeh were the scorers for Akwa United.

Kano Pillars finished eighth on 54 points at the end of the season.

In other games, Lobi held IfeanyiUbah to a 1-1 draw away with Anthony Okpotu scoring for Lobi and finishing top scorer on 19 goals, Abia Warriors spanked visiting Rivers United 4-1 and

The Globe United versus Wikki Tourists match was abandoned due to violence with Wikki leading 1-0.

already relegated Remo lost 1-0 at home to Sunshine.

NPFL week 38 results:

Plateau United 2 vs 0 Rangers

El-Kanemi Warriors 2 vs 1 MFM

Niger Tornadoes 2 vs 0 3SC

Enyimba 1 vs 0 Katsina United

Akwa United 3 vs 0 Kano Pillars

IfeanyiUbah 1 vs 1 Lobi

Abia Warriors 4 vs 1 Rivers United

Nasarawa United 2 vs 1 ABS

Remo Stars 0 vs 1 Sunshine Stars