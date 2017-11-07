Plateau United, Rangers, Sunshine Stars To Storm Lagos For Pre-Season Tournament

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions, Plateau United and Enugu Rangers are among the eight clubs that will storm Lagos for the Annual ‘Tata’ Cup tournament.

According to a release by the organisers, this year’s Tata Cup will hold from November 20-24 at the Agege Stadium Lagos.

Other clubs expected to take part are NPFL campaigners, Sunshine Stars and El-kanemi Warriors; Nigeria National League (NNL) club, Nnewi United, Lagos-Based amateur clubs, 36 Lion FC, Yobo FC and Bethel FC..

The Eight teams will be drawn into two groups in a round Robin format and the first two teams in each group proceed to the Semi-finals.

Tournament Director, John Tata revealed that the winner will get N250,000, runners-up N150,000, while there will be awards for the highest goal scorer and the Most-Valuable-Player.

Past winners of the Tata Cup are defunct Sharks FC and Dolphins FC, Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan, Isoko United and Delta Force.

Plateau United were crowned the NPFL champions for the first time last season and will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.