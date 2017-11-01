Plateau United Sign Ex-Flying Eagles Defender Suswam On Two-Year Deal

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United have signed former Flying Eagles defender Peter Terna Suswam on a two- year deal, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The right-back joined the Jos-based outfit from former champions, Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The experienced defender has also featured for top NPFL sides, Wikki Tourists and Lobi Stars.

He also had stint in Portugal with Victoria Setubal and was a member of the Flying Eagles team that represented the country at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia in 2011.

The 26-year- old was also called up to the Super Eagles camp prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa by then handler of the team, Lars Lagerback but he failed to make the final cut..

Plateau United won the NPFL title for the first last season after beating MFM FC and Enyimba to the crown.

The Kennedy Boboye led side, and MFM FC will represent Nigeeia in the CAF Champions League next year.

