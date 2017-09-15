Pochettino Banks On Champions League Inspiration For Tottenham Victory Vs Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media during his press conference on Friday ahead of their English Premier League match against Swansea on Saturday.

Pochettino hopes his team’s Champions League win at the Wembley Stadium against Dortmund midweek will restore confidence to his players and prove that they can win at England’s national stadium

“I think it was clear that it was so important for us. It will help us to get our confidence and trust of playing there at Wembley, to help us feel that it is our home,” Pochettino said Friday afternoon.

“That victory was so important. I told you after the game that it means more than three points.

“It stopped a little bit that negativity about Wembley, that was the perception. For us it was never negative, only positive things. It will help us in the future I think.”

Pochettino also touched on the readiness of the duo of Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier for a start against Swansea on Saturday,

He said: “Maybe. It’s an option. We need to analyse today, tomorrow and before the game we decide the starting 11.”