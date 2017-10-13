Pochettino: Big Team Spurs Different From Big Spenders United And City

Mauricio Pochettino has stated he might not be able to compete with the spending power of the two Manchester clubs, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Spurs are behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United by five points and will host Bournemouth at Wembley on Saturday.

“The difference these days between clubs in the Premier League is that there are clubs, like City and United, who sign who they want and when they want,” the Argentinian manager told the media at his press conference on Friday.

“Then there are big teams, like us, who sign when we can and who we can. It’s the big difference today.”

The borth London side signed Davison Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, and Fernando Llorente.

Pochettino also had words for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard referred to Spurs as the “Harry Kane Team” ahead of the international break.

“I know Pep, when he’s excited after an amazing win he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman. It was disrespectful for many,” Pochettino said.

“When he was at Barca, I never said ‘the Messi team’.”

“No, no, no. I think it’s a sad comment; because the players laugh about that,” he said.

“If you’re a manager, you must show more, to be above this type of comment.”

Asked if Guardiola had contacted him, Pochettino said: “No, of course not. He hasn’t called me yet. Maybe after the press conference he calls me. I’m sure I will reply.

“Of course. We have a very good relationship. I have a lot of friends, Mikel Arteta, Lorenzo Buenaventura, Eduardo Mauri. All his staff are very good friends of mine before they met him.

“It’s a sad comment. It’s not him. He’s a great manager. One of the best managers in the world. Why that comment? It didn’t help him, it’s not a good thing for anyone.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.