Pochettino: I Lack Enough Words To Praise ‘One of the Best’ Kane

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday expressed optimism that striker Harry Kane will become an even better player in the game as the England international is acknowledged as one of the best in the world based on current form, Completesportsnigeria.com.

Pochettino spoke to the media in his prematch news conference ahead of their midday clash against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and continued his praises of the forward who has scored four goals in six Premier League matches so far this season and five already in the group stages of the Champions League.

“Harry Kane is so young, for he is the one of the best today and one of the best in the world,” the former Southampton manager said.

“He can be better because he is young, he can improve because he is as professional. There is a gap to improve.

“All the praise and words I can use to describe him, I cannot find any more. I never said he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo, this is a good opportunity to clarify,” Pochettino stressed.

“Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on a different level, they have showed this over the last five to 10 years.

“We cannot put such pressure on Harry. He is a striker, a killer, but completely different.

“If you ask Antonio Conte, he will say Alvaro Morata is the best. Pep Guardiola will say Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus, Jose will say it is Romelu Lukaku.

“Harry Kane is one of the best and in that level of players who score a lot of goals each week. It is difficult to say who is the best, ” Pochettino added.

Meanwhile midfielder Christian Eriksen has returned to training ffollowing an injury-induced layoff and is available for selection. However, Serge Aurier is suspended while Mousa Dembele (ankle), Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee) and Victor Wanyama are all injured, hence unavailable.

