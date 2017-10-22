Pochettino Savours Spurs’ ‘Fantastic Win’ On ‘Fantastic Day’ Vs Liverpool‎

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed his team’s overall performance in their impressive 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Poor defending by Liverpool saw them being punished by goals from Harry Kane (brace), Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son, while Mohamed Salah’s goal was a mere consolation.

In his post-match review, Pochettino praised his players for impressing in front of the legendary Diego Maradona and NBA great Kobe Bryant.

“It was fantastic, a fantastic performance, the players were fantastic and we started very well,” Pochettino said.

“I am so happy for our fans, in front of Diego Maradona, Kobe Bryant… a fantastic day for us.

“Many things were pleasing this afternoon – the commitment of the players, the way that we play, the fans were fantastic, Wembley starts to feel home, that we can win here and the confidence is so important for us.

“It is important to try to play football, don’t give them space. If you open the channel we will concede a goal, we made a mistake but I think it was a foul before that on Harry Kane.

“We are very pleased because we played well.”

Pochettino went on to play down Kane’s substitution stating the striker was fatigued.

He added:”He’s tired, three games in one week and the effort was amazing from him. Harry Kane is a fantastic player, one of the best strikers, it’s difficult to find words to describe him – he’s unbelievable, so professional, the effort when we don’t have the ball, everything is fantastic – so professional.”

