Pochettino: Spurs Win Over Real Madrid Great For Club And Fans

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his side for turning the curve around with an emphatic 3-1 win over Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League clash at Wembley stadium Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Pochettino’s side suffered two straight defeats in the English Premier League to Manchester United and West Ham in the Carabao Cup, but bounced back from the setback with a heartlifting win against Real Madrid in the Champions League, with a brace from Dele Alli and one from Christian Eriksen to seal a passage to the next round of the competitions.

Tottenham Hotspurs now lead Group H with 10 points, three more than second-placed Real Madrid, while both Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia have two points after they drew 1-1, but the German side in third position with goal advantage.

“I’m very proud of my players and I congratulate them. I’m so pleased for Dele and our fans,” Pochettino told BT Sports.

“The victory is so important for us and the players. It’s a win over Real so it’s great for the club and fans. There’s a long way to go until the end of the season. What’s important is trying to achieve our challenge and target.

“Of course this win gives us great belief for everyone and confidence. We are now in the next stage of the Champions League. But now it’s so important to compete against Crystal Palace [next weekend]. Like a manager you can’t stop thinking.

“I told you yesterday that Dele was coming. It’s important for him – his debut in the Champions League this season. It’s important he felt good. I feel a little bad for Toby Aldeweireld we have to assess it [his injury].”

