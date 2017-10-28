Pochettino: Tottenham In Control, Unlucky To Lose To Man United

Mauricio Pochettino has described Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford as unlucky.

After holding out for most of the game, Spurs’ resolve was eventually broken by Anthony Martial’s 81st minute goal.

“It was an even game. It was a shame to lose,” Pochettino said in his post-match interview.

“The chances were for one and then the other. It was a tough game and I think we deserved more. I feel proud of the effort and it was unlucky that in the last 10 minutes we conceded our goal. It was our mistake.

“It is important to be calm and in football these type of mistakes happen. We must fix that and move on. We cannot change the result.

“We contained United very well. Always we were in control of the game. We had the ball but it is true we did not create enough chances to score. In this type of game if you make a mistake you lose.”

Commenting on the effect of Harry Kane’s absence on Spurs, Pochettino said: “If Dele Alli had scored now the question would be different. It is always about the result. You are always going to miss your main striker but it is not fair to talk about Harry Kane.”

