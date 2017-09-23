Pochettino: Tottenham Deserved The Win Over ‘Powerful’ West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino praised the commitment and desire of his side on Saturday after their 3-2 defeat of London rivals West Ham United in the English Premier League, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Spurs scored two first half goals courtesy of Harry Kane and then a Christian Eriksen strike seemed to have handed Spurs a massive win but the duo of Javier Hernandez and Cheikhou Kouyate handed Slaven Bilic’s team a lifeline.

“We played well and fought. Sometimes it is good to suffer a little bit as it means you are alive. We deserved to win the game, Pochettino told Sky Sports News. at his post match news conference.

“With 10 men for us they dominated the game and put balls into the box – they are powerful in that phase of the game – but we held on. This means more than three points as they played for their pride and for the fans.

“We are people that love to work. We feel the passion and try to improve the team in different aspects. This was good example of when the team should play, when they should defend and when they should compete. Now the team can play and compete in different ways.”

Spurs’s next game is the Champions League away date against APOEL on Tuesday night,before the Carabao Cup match away to Huddersfield Town next Saturday.

