Pochettino Wants Spurs To Beat Dortmund After ‘Disappointing’ Arsenal Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident his team will bounce back as they travel to Germany to face Borrussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs lost 2-0 to neighbours and bitter rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to fall further behind in the title race.

“The players were still disappointed about the result, of course,” Pochettino said during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“That was our first time in three-and-a-half years and yes, you feel bad and very disappointed. The effort was massive from the players trying to get a good result but we’re very disappointed for different reasons.

“Now we have to keep going and get ready for Borussia Dortmund. Okay, we’re already in the next stage of the competition but we want to win and try to change the feeling we have from the weekend.

“Our magnificent 3-1 win against holders Real Madrid last time out secured a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League and we travel to Dortmund unbeaten in four matches so far.”

He added: “It’s always important to compete and to be focused on the next game and when you lose, it’s important to play as soon as possible to change that feeling.”

