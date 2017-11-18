Pogba Back With A Bang As Man United Thrash Newcastle, Set Record

Paul Pogba capped his sensational return from long-term injury for Manchester United by scoring a goal for the Red Devils who set a new home record at with a 4-11 defeat of Newcastle on Saturday evening.
Two goals in the final nine minutes of the first half from Anthony Martial and Chris Smalling cancelled out Dwight Gayle’s stunning opener for Newcastle in the 14th minute. Close range strikes from Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in the second half the sealed the win for Manchester United who also handed Zlatan Ibrahimovic his first appearance since March.
Jose Mourinho’s side set a new record of 38 home games unbeaten at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous feat achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson’s side between December 1998 and April 2000.
The win saw Manchester United regain second spot in the table, but Jose Mourinho’s side remain eight points behind Manchester City who sit top.
The home side created the frst chance when Pogba showed why he was sorely missed with a delightful pass to Antonio Valencia on the right flank but Romelu Lukaku blazed over the bar.
In the 14th minute, Gayle gave the visitors the lead when he managed to fire in a pass from DeAndre Yedlin past David De Gea.
But in the 37th minute Martial headed in Pogba’s cross to make it 1-1. The Frenchman rose above his marker to plant his header into the bottom corner past Rob Elliot.
Smalling also powered in another header to secure the lead on the stroke of half-time.
Pogba’s easy tap from six yards out nine minutes into second half made it 3-1 in the 54th minute. Lukaku who was in search of his first goal for Manchester United in two months then ended his goal drought
The former Everton and Chelsea striker beat Ciaran Clark in the box before firing a thunderous shot past Elliot into the back of the net.
Mourinho then brought on Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera for Pogba, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata for the final 15 minutes of the game.
COMMENTS