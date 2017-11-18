Pogba Back With A Bang As Man United Thrash Newcastle, Set Record

Two goals in the final nine minutes of the first half from Anthony Martial and Chris Smalling cancelled out Dwight Gayle’s stunning opener for Newcastle in the 14th minute. Close range strikes from Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in the second half the sealed the win for Manchester United who also handed Zlatan Ibrahimovic his first appearance since March.

Jose Mourinho’s side set a new record of 38 home games unbeaten at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous feat achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson’s side between December 1998 and April 2000.

The win saw Manchester United regain second spot in the table, but Jose Mourinho’s side remain eight points behind Manchester City who sit top.

The home side created the frst chance when Pogba showed why he was sorely missed with a delightful pass to Antonio Valencia on the right flank but Romelu Lukaku blazed over the bar.