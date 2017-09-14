Pogba Feeling Positive In Instagram Picture Despite Estimated Six Weeks Injury Lay-off

Injured Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who’s expected to be out for about six weeks with an hamstring injury, has assured club fans that “all will be fine” in a new picture posted on his Instagram page.

The France international was made captain for United’s return to the Champions League against Basel at Old Trafford but lasted just 19 minutes of Tuesday’s 3-0 win.

Pogba hobbled off in clear discomfort and was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches, with manager Jose Mourinho admitting that he expects the midfielder to be out for “a few weeks”.

United have yet to put a timescale on his recovery but the latest reports suggest he will miss at least a month of action, although Pogba himself appears determined to stay optimistic.

He posted a picture of himself – in which he is still using crutches – standing with his mother and brothers Florentin and Mathias, with the caption: “When you know all will be fine.”

When you know all will be fine 👊🏾 quand tu vois que ça va aller #pogbance @florentinpogbaofficial @mathiaspogbaofficial #family A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Pogba seems certain to miss the Premier League meeting with Everton on Sunday and the EFL Cup third-round tie at home to Burton Albion next Wednesday.

He is also a doubt for further league matches against Southampton and Crystal Palace and the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow on September 27, as well as the clash against Liverpool at Anfield on October 14.

The former Juventus star could also miss France’s final World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus on October 7 and 10 respectively.