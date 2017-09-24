Pogba Likely To Have Surgery For Hamstring Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will likely undergo surgery but a decision to that effect will be made next week.

The France international is currently down with a hamstring injury and has missed his club’s three matches against Everton, Burton Albion and Southampton with a decision on whether to operate on his injured hamstring to be made next week, according to Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava.

Pogba got injured on 12 September in the United’s UEFA Champions League match against Basel.

“His injury is a little different to Dembele because he can heal without surgery,” Orava told Florida-based news outlet HS .

“A decision will be taken next week (on whether the surgery will go on).

“This kind of problem is usually a sum of many coincidences and is affected by muscle fatigue as well as rapid stopping and quick turning, with the brain going quicker than the feet.”

