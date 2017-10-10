By James Agberebi: Police have arrested football fans who attacked Chipolopolo of Zambia striker Alex Ng’onga’s mother’s residence in Chimwemwe after Zambia lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria to crash out of the FIFA World Cup race.

Ng’onga had infuriated fans for his misses against Nigeria, and he was blamed for their inability to qualify for a first ever World Cup in Uyo on Saturday.

Following Zambia’s elimination, some fans decided to attack the Power Dynamos star’s mother’s residence.

But the police have acted swiftly and arrested the culprits.

“We have arrested five people for malicious damage to property and they are detained in police custody. We have Jeff Chavula 30, Dickson Chama 24, Peter Mwanga 21, Gift Zulu 18 and a 16 year old all of Kitwe Chimwemwe Township,” Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga told zambiareports.com.

“A white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 that was used has been impounded. The value of the damaged property is K450.”

