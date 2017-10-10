By James Agberebi‎:

Former Super Eagles midfielder Dickson Etuhu is reportedly at the centre of an investigation over match-fixing allegations.

According to The Times, Etuhu, was quizzed by Swedish police over allegations, which he denies, surrounding Gothenburg’s suspended clash against Etuhu’s former club AIK Stockholm in May.

The game between AIK and Gothenburg, one of the league’s most high-profile fixtures was called off after AIK stopper Kenny Stamatopoulos told authorities he had been approached by a former team-mate.

The reserve goalkeeper, 38, insisted he had been offered a huge amount of money – believed to be around £180,000 – to under-perform after an injury to the club’s No1.

The Times reports Etuhu was voluntarily interviewed under caution but not arrested.

Prosecutors are expected to announce if any charges have been made over the allegations next month.

The Swedish FA’s secretary general Hakan Sjostrand revealed that the former player at the centre of the allegations offered a “very large amount of money” while using “veiled threats”.

“It was a mixture of money and concrete threats, special circumstances that convinced me we cannot play this match,” Sjostrand told The Times.

“We needed to protect this goalkeeper – what would happen if he made a mistake.”

Etuhu is currently working as an agent after endinh his playing career at AIK in 2016.

He was in the Super Eagles squad to the Ghana 2008 and Angola 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also in the Super Eagles’ squad that featured at the FIFA 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

