VERY POOR: How Home Eagles Rated In WAFU Cup Final Vs Ghana

After raising the hopes of many Nigerians, the Home Eagles were annihilated 4-1 by their arch- rivals Ghana in Sunday’s final of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup in Ghana. Completesportsnigeria.com’s JOHNNY EDWARD rates the individual performances of the Nigerian team during the defeat…

IKECHUKWU EZENWA: 5/10:

FC IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper Ikechukwu Ezenwa had a bad day in goal for Nigeria and this may jeopardize his chances of retaining his place in the starting line-up for the main Super Eagles team. He had no answers to the four goals he conceded and he had a hand in his side conceding the fourth goal.

CHIMA AKAS: 4/10:

The left-back did well to whip in the crosses but they were easily dealt with by the Ghanaian defence. He did his bit to keep the left side of the defence solid at the start but he was exposed by the Ghanaian attacker Patrick Razak who was incredible on the night. The Nigeria defence failed to stop the rampaging Ghanaian attack all through game.

OSAS OKORO: 4/10:

The right-back posted a decent performance for the Home Eagles but tired out during the course of running down the right flank during the defeat to the Ghanaian side. He was badly exposed in the the second half of the game.

ADELEYE ANIYIKAIYE: 4/10:

Sustained an injury early in the encounter and was replaced afterwards.

STEPHEN EZE: 5/10

Not the best of performance for the Home Eagles on the day for Eze and he was guilty of the Home Eagles conceding a second penalty when he brought down Patrick Razak in the box. He was also in a mix-up with Ikechukwu Ezenwa for the second goal.

IFEANYI IFEANYI 4/10:

Frustrated all through the game as he did not stamp his authority in midfield.

AFIZ AREMU 5/10:

Aremu was effective in the Nigeria midfield. The Akwa United midfielder worked tirelessly during the encounter but unfortunately the Home Eagles lost when it mattered most.

RABIU ALI 5/10:

Largely anonymous during the game but the Kano Pillars midfielder scored a consolatory goal for the Home Eagles who were out of sorts in the 90th minute of the encounter.

ANTHONY OKPOTU 4/10:

The Lobi Stars striker and Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer lacked the needed supply from his midfield to threaten the Ghanaian defence and could barely play as a lone striker. He was replaced in the 71st minute by Kingsley Eduwo.

PETER ENEJI 4/10:

He posted a showing that was a far cry from his best performances in the previous matches and was part of the reason Anthony Okpotu did not sparkle.

FRIDAY UBONG 3/10:

After bagging a yellow card his performance dipped. He was subbed off for Gabriel Okechukwu.

Subs

Gabriel Okechukwu in for Friday Ubong. 2/10: Did not make any impact in the game to be rated.

Kingsley Eduwo for Anthony Okpotu : 2/10 Did not make any impact in the game to be rated.

Emmanuel Ariwachukwu 3/10: Came on for Adeleye Aniyikaiye and he had a terrible night trying to keep out Kingsley Sarfo who bagged a brace in the encounter.