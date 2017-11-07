Predict And Win: Super Sunday Winners Of Man City vs Arsenal Match Redeem Cash Prize Winnings

Complete Sports readers who USED OUR WEBSITE to correctly predict the result of Super Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal which ended 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium have redeemed their cash prizes with words of commendation to the company.

Incidentally, for the first time, all our winners are based outside Lagos so we had to pay their winnings through bank transfers and they have acknowledged receipt of their cash.

Tummy Okorie, our winner from Niger State, was ecstatic when he confirmed his money.

He said: “Good morning. I got the alert of N5000. You are real. You keep your words. Complete Sports thank you.”

We got the same response from Ofuka Eyo Ofuka from Abuja who was also one of the lucky five to be picked.

“Thanks Sir. I received the money. Thank you very much,” he wrote in a message to us.

Johnson Ibidun wrote an SMS from Ibadan to acknowledge receipt of the money and commended the integrity and professionalism of Complete Sports.

Triumph Kemi, who’s based in Ilorin has also redeemed her prize, all courtesy of Complete Sports.

The fifth winner, Bamidele O, is yet to provide account details for payment as at the time of going to press.

The Complete Sports Predict and Win competition comes with some conditions for participating which include answering the simple question preceding the prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is INVALID.

Complete Sports offers N5000 each to five readers who could correctly predict the scores of the match and, if there are more than five correct predictions, draws a ballot to determine the five lucky winners who will share the pot of gold.

All our winners are contacted and informed about how to redeem their cash prizes but Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask winners to pay ANY money or to part with valuables to redeem their cash winnings.

