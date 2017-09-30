Preko Backs Ezenwa, Not Akpeyi, To Keep For Nigeria Against Zambia

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

FC IfeanyiUbah head coach Yaw Preko has backed his goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa to be in goal when the Super Eagles battle Zambia in the crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 7, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ezenwa was on duty when Nigeria claimed four points at the expense of African champions Cameroon in September on matchdays 3 and 4 of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers with illness and injury stopping the duo of Carl Ikeme and Daniel Akpeyi.

Akpeyi has been recalled for the match against Chipolopolo but Ikeme is still going through rehabilitation for leukamia.

“Ezenwa is improving every day and he kept very well against Cameroon,” former Black Stars of Ghana player Preko told Completesportsnigeria.com on Saturday.

“He was very impressive at the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup in Ghana so I don’t see why he shouldn’t continue getting the chance to play.

“At the moment Ezenwa is in form, forget the fact that he conceded four goals against Ghana in the WAFU Cup final, he was exceptional; the whole team was poor, only Nigeria’s goal was the bright spot on that day. At least he was the best goalkeeper of the tournament.”

Also named in the squad to face Zambia is Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye.

