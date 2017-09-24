Preko: Experienced Super Eagles Will Be Tough For Ghana In WAFU Cup Final

Former Ghana international and current coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side FC IfeanyiUbah, Yaw Preko in this exclusive interview with Completesportsnigeria.com ‘s IZUCHUKWU OKOSI, talks about the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations between Ghana and Nigeria today ( Sunday ) and why the Black Stars will find it hard to break down the Nigerian team.

Coach, we want to know your opinion about the 2017 WAFU Cup final between Ghana and Nigeria. Which team do you think will win the tournament?

I think the best team on the day would carry the day. Both teams deserve to be in the final. Whoever wants to win the title must take their chances which Nigeria are not really doing very well until they met Ghana the last time. But I believe it’s going to be an interesting game.

In which games, for club or country, have you played against a Nigerian side and what was the experience like?

I played my first senior national team match against Nigeria in Lagos 1991, in a 1992 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the game ended 0-0. The atmosphere was unbelievable, the tension and the pressure before and during the match was something I can never forget.

So what advise would you have for the present Black Stars, your country’s national team as they confront Salisu Yusuf’s team?

Ghana should just take the game to their opponent if they really want to win this final match, but I know they won’t find it easy because of the experience in the Super Eagles’ side. It will be a difficult match for them. May the best team win.

And how has the experience been working in Nigeria? What’s the objective for next season with FC Ifeanyiubah?

There’s time to think about next season. We finished last season in ninth position with 54 points, but hopefully, we shall fare better next season. I have seen so much and experienced a lot of new stuffs on and off the field here which is good for my career. However, FC Ifeanyiubah is well structured and that makes my coaching interesting.

Thank you for sparing us your time

You’re welcome

